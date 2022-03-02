‘India able to evacuate citizens from Ukraine because of its rising power’: PM Modi at UP rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will not spare any spare any efforts to bring back its citizens from the country, which is under attack by Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that it was because of India’s “rising power” globally that the central government was able to evacuate the citizens from war-torn Ukraine. He also said that the country will not spare any spare any efforts to bring back its citizens from the country, which is under attack by Russia.

“We are making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Thousands of citizens brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its four ministers there, will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians,” said Modi while addressing a poll rally in UP’s Sonbhadra.