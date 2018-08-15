Independence Day speech: In big reach out for 2019, PM Modi says will ensure Muslim women don’t suffer due to triple talaq

Independence Day speech: In big reachout for 2019, PM Modi says will ensure Muslim women don’t suffer due to triple talaq

Independence Day speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he will leave no stone unturned in enacting a law that that promises justice to the victims of the centuries-old practice of triple talaq by Muslim men. In his last Independence Day speech as the Prime Minister of India ahead of the 2019 general election, Modi said that triple talaq has caused great injustice among Muslim women and it must end.

He also took the opportunity to target the opposition parties for stalling the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP-led NDA lacks majority. “I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Muslim women do not suffer due to triple talaq,” Modi said today from the ramparts of Red Fort.

“There are still some people who do not want triple talaq law to be passed in the Parliament,” the PM said, in a veiled reference to opposition parties led by the Congress for not allowing the passage of the legislation in the Upper House.

The Lok Sabha, where the BJP enjoys a brute majority, had in December last year cleared the Triple Talaq Bill. But the Bill couldn’t sail through the Rajya Sabha due to opposition by the Congress and other parties. Last week, the government had amended the Bill by introducing a bail provision for the accused and was slated to table the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. But it couldn’t be tabled due to an uproar by the opposition.

The opposition has been contending that the provisions in the bill are neither in the interest of victims nor the accused, and therefore needs amendments. Last week, after the government amended the legislation, the Congress said that it needs more time to scrutinise the bill before reaching a conclusion.

Several Muslim clerics have also opposed the government’s move to enact a law to abolish the practice of triple talaq by men to call off their marriage.

According to government data, over 500 cases of triple talaq were reported in 2017. The Supreme Court had earlier in August last year termed the triple talaq unconstitutional, illegal and banned the practice.