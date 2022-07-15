‘If children can go to school at 7 am…”: Supreme Court bench assembles for hearing one hour ahead of schedule



In an unconventional move, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice UU Lalit began its sitting at 9.30 AM on Friday, one hour ahead of its usual schedule. The bench, also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, assembled at Court No 2 to hear a case, drawing praise from from senior advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi over the early hearing.

“If children can go to school at 7 AM, why can’t judges and lawyers begin their day at 9 o’clock?” Justice UU Lalit, who is set to take charge as the next Chief Justice of India, said in response to a remark by Rohatgi.

As per convention, the judges of the Supreme Court begin hearing cases at 10.30 AM five days a week. The sitting continues till 4 PM with an hour-long lunch break at 1 PM.

Addressing SG Tushar Mehta, who complimented the bench for the early hearing, Justice Lalit said suggested that the court should begin at 9 AM when long hearings are not needed, and get up at 11:30 am for a half-an-hour break. The judges can reassemble at noon and wind up by 2 pm.

He, however, clarified that the early assembly on Friday was only a part of an experiment. “This is just a capsule,” Justice Lalit told Rohatgi, who lauded the new time arrangement as more convenient.

Justice Lalit is the next in line to succeed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who demits office on August 27. The tenure of Justice Lalit as CJI is scheduled to end on November 8, the day of his superannuation.