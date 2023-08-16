Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday said he was missing his former deputy Manish Sisodia, who he alleges is in jail in a “false case”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader turns 55 today.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he asked everyone to take a pledge to lay the foundation for a strong India.

“Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Let’s all take a pledge today – that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1,” he said.

That will also make Manish happy,” the AAP leader added.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The ED arrested him in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar Jail. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

Meanwhile, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also extended his wishes to the AAP leader.

PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, “Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long life and good health.”

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also wrote on X, “Hearty birthday wishes to Chief Minister Shri

@ArvindKejriwal ji. I pray to God for your healthy and long life.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote, “Birthday wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi Thiru @ArvindKejriwal! May your year be filled with success and progress.”

He also used the hashtag ‘INDIA’ and ‘United We Stand’, referring to the Opposition bloc alliance of 26 parties.

Kejriwal’s Punjab counterpart and AAP leader also extended birthday greetings, saying, “Many many happy returns of the day to Arvind Kejriwal ji, the common man who gave birth to a new political revolution in the country and took the voice of the common man to the corridors of power.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also extended their wishes to the Delhi CM.