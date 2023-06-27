Hindus were never in danger, but VHP’s position is: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said Hindus were never in danger but it’s the position of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) that is in danger.

While talking to the media and replying to a question by the media, Bhupesh Baghel said, “Several cultures, and countries came into the map and went away, but Hindus were never in danger and will never be in danger.”

“Their (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) respective positions are in danger, this is why they (VHP) feel this. Whenever there are elections, they start saying Hindus are in danger. Several invaders came and went away, but Hindus were never in danger and will never be in danger. They (VHP) have not taken any step for the betterment of Hindus,” he added.

Accusing VHP of indulging in the politics of fear, the Chhattisgarh CM said it is unfortunate that they use fear, and greed to gain public support. “They are in the government (Centre) for over 10 years. What policy they have? What have they done for the betterment of Hindus so far? Nothing. They only induce fear among people to gain their support… They only talk of love-jihad, religious conversion…”

Responding to the BJP’s allegations of religion conversions in Chhattisgarh, the CM said the party has no other issue and plays the conversion card like a ‘broken record’ in every stat that goes to the polls.

“It’s like a tape recorder. You press the button, it will play the same thing… Wherever there is election, they reach and say the same thing. Be it Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh… you press the button of the tape recorder, it will play the same thing. Now if the election is in Chhattisgarh, it will play the same thing here too,” he said.