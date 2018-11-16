Himachal Pradesh weather: A sunny Friday at Shimla, no rain till November 19

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 11:55 AM

A day after moderate snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, capital Shimla and nearby tourist spots saw a sunny Friday although the minimum temperature at most place was close to the freezing point.

Pangi area of Himachal Pradesh of Thursday (ANI)

A day after moderate snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, capital Shimla and nearby tourist spots saw a sunny Friday although the minimum temperature at most place was close to the freezing point. The meteorological office said the maximum temperature would now rise as there would be no chance of precipitation till November 19.

This was the season’s first snowfall in Manali, Kufri and Narkanda resorts. The snowy landscape in Manali and Narkanda will stay this way for about three-four more days, the Met office said.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur district, which saw snow, recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, while it was minus 0.8 in Manali, 8.4 in Dharamsala and 5.8 in Dalhousie.

Shimla recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, a rise from Thursday’s 3.3 degrees. Shimla saw rains. According to the weather office, western disturbances, which result in more snowfall and rains, have withdrawn from the region.

Fog was likely to occur in the morning in Una district and parts of Bilaspur, Mandi and Kangra, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Himachal Pradesh weather: A sunny Friday at Shimla, no rain till November 19
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition