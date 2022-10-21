Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: The Congress has so far released the names of 63 candidates for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Voting in the hill state will be held on November 12 and counting of votes will be on December 8. The Congress released the second list on Thursday comprising the names of 17 candidates. The party had on Tuesday released the first list with the names of 46 candidates.
The Congress has fielded Chetram Thakur against incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from the Seraj Assembly constituency. Chetram had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in the 2017 elections. In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had 43 seats and Congress had 22 seats. While two seats were won by Independents, one seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress releases second list of 17 candidates, 63 candidates named so far
Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 – Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies:
1.Churah – SC – Yashwant Singh Khanna
2.Chamba – Neeraj Nayyar
3.Dalhousie – Asha Kumari
4.Bhattiyat – Kuldip Singh Pathania
5.Nurpur – Ajay Mahajan
6.Fatehpur – Bhawani Singh Pathania
7.Jawali – Chander Kumar
8.Jaswan-Pragpur – Surinder Singh Mankotia
9.Jawalamukhi – Sanjay Rattan
10.Nagrota – Raghubir Singh Bali
11.Shahpur – Kewal Singh Pathania
12.Dharamshala – Sudhir Sharma
13.Palampur – Ashish Butail
14.Baijnath – SC – Kishori Lal
15.Lahaul & Spiti – ST – Ravi Thakur
16.Kullu – Sunder Thakur
17.Banjar – Khimi Ram
18.Sundernagar – Sohan Lal Thakur
19.Seraj – Chetram Thakur
20.Darang – Kaul Singh Thakur
21.Mandi – Champa Thakur
22.Balh – SC – Prakash Chaudhary
23.Bhoranj – SC – Suresh Kumar
24.Sujanpur – Rajinder Singh Rana
25.Barsar – Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
26.Nadaun – Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
27.Haroli – Mukesh Agnihotri
28.Una – Satpal Raizada
29.Jhanduta – SC – Vivek Kumar
30.Ghumarwin – Rajesh Dharmani
31.Sri Naina Deviji – Ram Lal Thakur
32.Arki – Sanjay Awasthi
33.Doon – Ram Kumar Chaudhary
34.Solan – SC – Dhani Ram Shandil
35.Kasauli – SC – Vinod Sultanpuri
36.Pachhad – SC – Dayal Pyari
37.Nahan – Ajay Solanki
38.Sri Renukaji – SC – Vinay Kumar
39.Shillai – Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan
40.Chopal – Rajneesh Kimta
41.Theog – Kuldeep Singh Rathore
42.Kasumpti – Anirudh Singh
43.Shimla Rural – Vikramaditya Singh
44.Jubbal – Kotkhai – Rohit Thakur
45.Rampur (SC) – Nand Lal
46.Rohru (SC) – Mohan Lal Brakta
47.Bharmour – ST – Thakur Singh Bharmouri
48.Indora – SC – Malender Rajan
49.Dehra – Rajesh Sharma
50.Sullah – Jagdish Sapehia
51.Kangra – Surender Singh Kaku
52.Anni – SC – Bansi Lal Kaushal
53.Karsog – SC – Mahesh Raj
54.Nachan – SC – Naresh Kumar
55.Jogindernagar – Surendra Pal Thakur
56.Dharampur – Chandrashekhar
57.Sarkaghat – Pawan Kumar
58.Chintpurni – SC – Sudarshan Singh Babloo
59.Gagret -Chaitanya Sharma
60.Kutlehar – Devender Kumar Bhutto
61.Bilaspur – Bumber Thakur
62.Nalagarh – Hardeep Singh Bawa
63.Shimla – Harish Janartha
Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies
The Election Commission of India had announced that the last day for filing of nominations for the polls is October 25, and the last date for scrutiny of nominations is October 27. The EC said that the last day for withdrawal of nomination is October 29. While voting will take place on November 12, counting will be on December 8.