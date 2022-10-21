Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: The Congress has so far released the names of 63 candidates for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Voting in the hill state will be held on November 12 and counting of votes will be on December 8. The Congress released the second list on Thursday comprising the names of 17 candidates. The party had on Tuesday released the first list with the names of 46 candidates.

The Congress has fielded Chetram Thakur against incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from the Seraj Assembly constituency. Chetram had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in the 2017 elections. In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had 43 seats and Congress had 22 seats. While two seats were won by Independents, one seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 – Full list of Congress candidates and their constituencies:

1.Churah – SC – Yashwant Singh Khanna

2.Chamba – Neeraj Nayyar

3.Dalhousie – Asha Kumari

4.Bhattiyat – Kuldip Singh Pathania

5.Nurpur – Ajay Mahajan

6.Fatehpur – Bhawani Singh Pathania

7.Jawali – Chander Kumar

8.Jaswan-Pragpur – Surinder Singh Mankotia

9.Jawalamukhi – Sanjay Rattan

10.Nagrota – Raghubir Singh Bali

11.Shahpur – Kewal Singh Pathania

12.Dharamshala – Sudhir Sharma

13.Palampur – Ashish Butail

14.Baijnath – SC – Kishori Lal

15.Lahaul & Spiti – ST – Ravi Thakur

16.Kullu – Sunder Thakur

17.Banjar – Khimi Ram

18.Sundernagar – Sohan Lal Thakur

19.Seraj – Chetram Thakur

20.Darang – Kaul Singh Thakur

21.Mandi – Champa Thakur

22.Balh – SC – Prakash Chaudhary

23.Bhoranj – SC – Suresh Kumar

24.Sujanpur – Rajinder Singh Rana

25.Barsar – Inder Dutt Lakhanpal

26.Nadaun – Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

27.Haroli – Mukesh Agnihotri

28.Una – Satpal Raizada

29.Jhanduta – SC – Vivek Kumar

30.Ghumarwin – Rajesh Dharmani

31.Sri Naina Deviji – Ram Lal Thakur

32.Arki – Sanjay Awasthi

33.Doon – Ram Kumar Chaudhary

34.Solan – SC – Dhani Ram Shandil

35.Kasauli – SC – Vinod Sultanpuri

36.Pachhad – SC – Dayal Pyari

37.Nahan – Ajay Solanki

38.Sri Renukaji – SC – Vinay Kumar

39.Shillai – Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan

40.Chopal – Rajneesh Kimta

41.Theog – Kuldeep Singh Rathore

42.Kasumpti – Anirudh Singh

43.Shimla Rural – Vikramaditya Singh

44.Jubbal – Kotkhai – Rohit Thakur

45.Rampur (SC) – Nand Lal

46.Rohru (SC) – Mohan Lal Brakta

47.Bharmour – ST – Thakur Singh Bharmouri

48.Indora – SC – Malender Rajan

49.Dehra – Rajesh Sharma

50.Sullah – Jagdish Sapehia

51.Kangra – Surender Singh Kaku

52.Anni – SC – Bansi Lal Kaushal

53.Karsog – SC – Mahesh Raj

54.Nachan – SC – Naresh Kumar

55.Jogindernagar – Surendra Pal Thakur

56.Dharampur – Chandrashekhar

57.Sarkaghat – Pawan Kumar

58.Chintpurni – SC – Sudarshan Singh Babloo

59.Gagret -Chaitanya Sharma

60.Kutlehar – Devender Kumar Bhutto

61.Bilaspur – Bumber Thakur

62.Nalagarh – Hardeep Singh Bawa

63.Shimla – Harish Janartha

The Election Commission of India had announced that the last day for filing of nominations for the polls is October 25, and the last date for scrutiny of nominations is October 27. The EC said that the last day for withdrawal of nomination is October 29. While voting will take place on November 12, counting will be on December 8.