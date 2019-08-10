Haryana CM ML Khattar stokes new controversy, says ‘now we can bring Kashmiri girls for marriage’

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: IE)

Khattar controversial remark: At a time when the Modi government is trying to assure people of Jammu and Kashmir following removal of Article 370 from the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has stoked a controversy making a sexist remark while referring to women of the Valley.

Speaking at an event in Fatehabad, Khattar said with abrogation of Article 370, path is now clear to bring girls from Kashmir for marriage.

“Our Minister OP Dhankar used to say that he will have to bring daughters-in-law from Bihar. People nowadays have started saying the route to Kashmir is cleared and now we will bring girls from Kashmir,” Khattar said.

He went on to laud the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign which has resulted in an improved sex ratio in the state.

Khattar’s derogatory remark has come just a couple of days after Muzaffarnagar BJP MLA Vikram Saini’s statement that his party workers were excited over the government’s step to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

“They can now marry gori (fair) Kashmiri women. There is no issue now,” Saini was heard saying in a video which went viral.

Saini had even defended his statement, saying there was nothing wrong in what he said.

“Now anyone can get married to a Kashmiri girl without any issue. That is all I said and it is the truth. This is freedom for the people of Kashmir. That is why we organised the event on Tuesday. Now, Kashmiris have attained freedom,” news agency IANS qouted the BJP lawmaker, as saying.