Vadgam Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Date: Vadgam is one of the key assembly constituencies in Gujarat in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The Scheduled Caste reserved Vadgam constituency falls under the Patan Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the second phase of Gujarat elections on December 5. In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting on a Congress ticket, who is up against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manilal Vaghela and Dalpat Bhatiya of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Counting of votes to decide the fate of the contesting candidates will begin at 8 AM on December 8. Polling to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly was held in two phases – December 1 and 5.

Meanwhile, several exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, which is set to see a seventh term in the BJP-ruled state. According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP will get 129-151 seats and the Congress between 16 to 30, AAP is predicted to get 9 to 21 seats. The Republic-P Marq survey said the BJP will get 128-148 seats, the Congress 30-42 and the AAP 2-10. The ABP News-C Voter survey said the BJP will get 128-140 seats, the Congress 31-43 and the AAP 3-11. The NewsX Jan Ki Baat survey said the BJP will get 117-140 seats and the Congress 34-51. It gave the AAP 6-13 seats.

In the 2017 polls, a total of 10 candidates were in the fray from the Assembly constituency. Jignesh Mevani had won the seat by upstaging BJP’s Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai by a margin of 19,696 votes. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani contesting as an Independent candidate defeated BJP candidate Vijaykumar Cakravarti by 19,696 votes.

In the 2012 Gujarat polls, Congress’ Manilal Jethabhai Vaghela had outperformed BJP’s Vaghela Fakirbhai Raghabhai by 21,839 votes.