Ghatlodia Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Date: Ghatlodia is one of the key assembly constituencies in Gujarat in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad district went to polls in the second phase of Gujarat elections on December 5. Incumbent Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting from the Ghatlodia Assembly seat. He won the seat in the 2017 Assembly elections by a huge margin of 1.17 lakh votes defeating Shashikant Patel. This was one of the 99 seats that were won by the BJP in 2017.

The constituency, which came into existence after being carved out from Sarkhej Assembly constituency after delimitation, has witnessed only two legislative Assembly elections, in 2012 and 2017, and gave the state two CMs. In 2012, BJP’s Anandiben Patel, who later on went on to become Gujarat’s CM, defeated Congress candidate Rameshbhai Patel.

Meanwhile, in the high-profile constituency, which falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently represented by home minister Amit Shah, in the 2022 elections, Bhupendra Patel will be up against Amee Yagnik of Congress and Vijay Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The main electoral contest in the constituency is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, which is set to see a seventh term in the state. According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP will get 129-151 seats and the Congress between 16 to 30, AAP is predicted to get 9 to 21 seats. The Republic-P Marq survey said the BJP will get 128-148 seats, the Congress 30-42 and the AAP 2-10. The survey by TV 9 Gujarati said the BJP will get 125-130 seats, Congress 40-50 seats and the AAP 3-5 seats. The ABP News-C Voter survey said the BJP will get 128-140 seats, the Congress 31-43 and the AAP 3-11. The NewsX Jan Ki Baat survey said the BJP would get 117-140 seats and the Congress 34-51. It gave the AAP 6-13 seats.

In the 2017 polls, the constituency number 41 saw the saffron party coming into power. Bhupendra Patel, Patel, who replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister in September 2021, won the seat in 2017 with a huge margin of 1,17,750. He defeated Shashikant Patel (Bhurabhai) who had secured 57,902 votes. The BJP candidate got a total of 1,75,652 votes, while the Congress candidate got 57,902 votes.