Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Denied ticket, NCP’s sole MLA from state quits party

Kandhal Jadeja, NCP’s lone MLA in Gujarat, tendered his resignation after his party denied him a ticket following an alliance with Congress for the upcoming assembly elections. Jadeja has been winning from his constituency in Porbandar’s Kutiyana since 2012. In the last assembly elections, Jadeja enjoyed a vote share of over 50 per cent in his constituency when he was up against both BJP and Congress.

“Yes, he has resigned from the party. Not being given a ticket was cited as a reason,” Gujarat NCP chief Jayant Boskey was quoted as saying to The Indian Express, adding that Jadeja had gone against the party’s order and voted in favour of NDA candidates during both Rajya Sabha and presidential elections that were held earlier this year.

Also read| Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP faces rebellion; 5 leaders threaten to contest as independents

Jadeja had filed his nomination papers from Kutiyana on November 11. However, the NCP had announced its alliance with the Congress for three seats in Umreth, Naroda, and Devgadh Baria. The Congress has declared that it would not support any NCP candidate or someone from NCP running as an Independent, barring the three seats. Admitting that Jadeja was the best candidate from the seat, Boskey said that he will only be allowed to run if Congress gives a go-ahead. Interestingly, the Congress has already fielded a candidate from Kutiyana.

Also read| Gujarat elections: Congress releases manifesto; promises jobs, free electricity, unemployment allowance

Jadeja is the son of former legislator Santokben Jadeja, popularly known as the Godmother.

Voting for Gujarat will be held in two phases — December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8.