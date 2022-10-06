Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases 4th list of 12 candidates for Assembly polls; 41 seats covered so far

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. In this list, the party has given tickets to people from a cross-section of society, including teachers, businesspersons and tribals. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had earlier announced 29 candidates for the year-end Assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state. With the latest list, the AAP, which seeks to contest on all the 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, has so far announced 41 candidates.

According to IE, AAP state president Gopal Italia said in a press conference in Ahmedabad, “This shows the party is an ‘aggressor’ and is capable of taking decisions. The party has registered its strong presence in the state, where on one side is the ‘corrupt’ BJP and on the other hand is the ‘fallen’ Congress.”

The fourth list of candidates covers 12 seats, two of which are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) — Garbada and Gandevi. Two out of these 12 seats were won by the Congress in 2017, while ten were bagged by the BJP. Two of these dozen seats — Amraiwadi and Vatva — are in Ahmedabad city, while one – Limbayat – is in Surat city.

The IE report further stated that the candidate list includes Nirmalsinh Parmar for Himatnagar seat, who is a retired teacher, while Doulat Patel for Gandhinagar (South) is a businessman. Kuldeep Vaghela (Sanand seat) is an industrialist, Bipil Patel (Vatva) runs a garments shop and Bharat Patel (Amraiwadi) is an AAP worker who has contested corporation election in the past, Italia told reporters.

Among other candidates, Ramjibhai Chudasama (Keshod) is a leader from the Koli community who was in the past associated with the Congress. Natwarsinh Rathod (Thasra, Kheda district) has worked as a district panchayat member, while Takhatsinh Solanki (Shehra, Panchmahal district) is a popular leader in the region, Italia said.

Dinesh Baria (Kalol, Panchmahal district) is an arts teacher, while Shailesh Bhabhor (Garbada) is an AAP worker. Pankaj Tayde (Limbayat, Surat) is a businessman and social worker, while Pankaj Patel (Gandevi) is a young tribal leader, the AAP leader added.