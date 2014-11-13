Google’s Doodle project looks to spread more happiness

Involving India in a bigger, Google’s Doodle project, is looking to spread more happiness and fun in an unique way, Kristopher Hom, on of the engineers from the Doodle team said at an event here.

“We at Doodle are looking to give people more reasons to smile and share something beautiful,” Hom said at the annual “Doodle 4 Google” programme. The programme was organised for school children broken into three major groups according to age. Called the ‘A place in India I wish to visit’ contest, kids were asked to draw a Google Doodle about the place in India they wanted to visit and represent thoose places with the Doodle.

“Doodle4Google is the perfect platform for the youth of India to showcase their talent on an international platform. It allows youngsters from not only the metros but from Tier II, III and even IV cities to participate, which is evident from the entries seen this year. The response of over 1 million entries is indeed overwhelming and the talent which has surfaced through the entries is remarkable. We at Google are extremely encouraged by the fact that entries this year have come from across the country which is a clear indication that we are well underway to taking the Internet to the next billion,” said Rajan Anandan, Vice President and Managing Director, Google India.

Hom while talking to the 12 finalists explained how he began his journey in Google. Explaining how Doodle works, Hom said that first Doodles are shortlisted and then worked upon and then presented to potential testers who come back with a feedback. When asked about the revenue model of Doodle, Hom said, “We are not looking at revenues at the moment.. We just to do a good job of it and one of my primary objectives of working with Doodle is to show the world what can be built on the web and showcased.”

The Doodle project was initiated two years later in 2000, Larry and Sergey asked current webmaster Dennis Hwang, an intern at the time, to produce a Doodle for Bastille Day. It was so well received by users that Dennis was appointed Google’s chief doodler and doodles started showing up more and more regularly on the Google homepage.

When asked about what were the challenges about working for the Doodle and why Google was looking at India for prospective Doodlers, Hom said, “We just have milliseconds to capture the user’s fancy and thats the challenge. We need to see how to take it further and make it more indulging for the user. Coming to the India angle, It has so many talented artists and thats why we are looking here trying to involve people more.” He added , “It has been a wonderful experience to be present at a contest like Doodle4Google in India. I enjoyed witnessing young creative minds showcase and bring to life the places they want to visit in their own country. Being a part of the Doodle team, I am always inspired by such creativity. It is wonderful to see how each and every one of these entries is unique not only for their incredible creativity but also for the simple yet powerful message behind them.”

Asked about the future of Doodles and what kind could be expected in the future, Hom said that engineers at Google are always trying to do something innovative. “We are looking to better the Doodles all the time,” he said. Further explaning about the demand of Doodles, he said, “we are more quality than quantity hence we are not fixated with demand.” He added, “If an user wants to customise his Doodle, he can and there are presets ready for it so that they can create and share it with friends and family.”

Pune girl Vaidehi Reddy, a student of 9th standard, was declaed the winner of this year’s Doodle design competition.