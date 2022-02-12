Goa Election 2022: Voting date, time, result, candidates, result – All you need to know

Goa Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates and Constituencies List: The fate of 332 candidates will be sealed in the EVMs this year.

Goa Elections 2022 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List, Constituency Details: The stage is all set for assembly elections in Goa where over three hundred candidates are in the fray for a total of 40 seats. While many leaders campaigned door to door, virtual rallies were also held given the COVID related restrictions imposed by the Election Commission. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge for the BJP, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram campaigned for the Congress. While Pramod Sawant remains the BJP’s chief ministerial face, the AAP has selected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. The Congress has not projected any leader as its chief ministerial face.

Goa Election 2022 voting date, time: The voting for the Goa assembly elections will be held between 7am and 6pm on February 14. The Election Commission may reserve the last one hour of polling for the COVID-19 positive voters.

Goa Election 2022 result date: The counting of votes for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022 will take place along with four other states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab) on March 10. The election process will get completed by March 12.

Goa Election 2022 Candidates: As many as 332 candidates are in the fray this time for the 40 seats of the Goa Assembly this year. Some of the prominent candidates include incumbent CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, Ministers Chandrakant Kavalekar, Manohar Ajgaonkar, Nilesh Joao Cabral, Vishwajit Rane’s wife Divya Rane, former BJP leader Utpal Parrikar as an independent, AAP’s Amit Palekar, Delilah Lobo and Vijai Sardesai among others.

Goa Election 2022 Constituency List: The constituencies going to polls are Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol, Ponda, Siroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-da-gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Sanguem and Canacona.

Goa Election 2022 Opinion Poll: The Opinion polls have given the ruling BJP an edge over the Congress with many predicting the saffron party to retain power in the state but with a very close margin, thus not ruling out the Congress completely. The debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) were ruled out of the race by the surveys.

Goa Election 2022 Exit Poll: The Election Commission of India has banned the exit polls till the evening of March 7. The exit polls will be broadcast after the polling concludes for the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

Goa Election 2022 Total Voters: Around 11.6 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the Goa assembly elections. This includes 9,590 persons with disabilities (PwDs), 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders.

Voting will be held while adhering to the COVID-19 safety guidelines. While the Election Photo ID Card remains the first preference for the identification of a voter, those who don’t have the EPIC will have to produce any of the 12 optional photo ID cards which include Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments, Passport, Driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices and official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.