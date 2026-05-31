General NS Raja Subramani on Sunday took charge as India’s third Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, succeeding General Anil Chauhan as the country’s top military officer.

According to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Gen Subramani started the day by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of nation. He was later presented a tri-services Guard of Honour at South Block in New Delhi.

A highly decorated officer with more than four decades of service, Gen Subramani said that his focus would be on boosting integration among the armed forces and accelerating the induction of indigenous military equipment.

“We will accelerate the development, induction and integration and indigenous weapons in our armed forces,” he said after taking charge, as stated by PTI.

Focus on jointness and military reforms

In a statement shared by HQ IDS, the new CDS said that he would work towards enhancing “Jointness, Integration and Synergy” among the three services while pursuing the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in defence manufacturing.

He also emphasised the need for innovation and greater collaboration among stakeholders to drive military modernisation and capability development.

According to PTI, organisational reforms and deeper tri-services integration will be among his main priorities. As CDS, Gen Subramani is expected to supervise the implementation of the military theatreisation plan, a long-pending reform aimed at creating integrated commands for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

“Our armed forces consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,” he said.

Veteran officer with over 40 years of service

Commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985, Gen Subramani has held several key command and staff appointments during his career.

His previous assignments include General Officer Commanding 2 Corps, General Officer Commanding-Chief of Central Command and Vice Chief of Army Staff. Before taking charge as CDS, he served as a Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat.

As per PTI, he is widely regarded as an expert on Pakistan and China and has served in a range of operational environments, including counter-insurgency operations in Assam and command assignments in Jammu and Kashmir along the western front.

Decorated career and future priorities

The General Officer acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors and pledged to build upon their achievements. He appealed to personnel across the services to embrace change, uphold military values and strive for excellence.

For his distinguished service, Gen Subramani has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).