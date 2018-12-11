  • Mizoram

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    MNF 0
    OTH 0

  • Rajasthan

    Cong 22
    BJP 16
    RLM 0
    OTH 0

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 12
    Cong 12
    BSP 0
    OTH 0

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 7
    Cong 7
    JCC 0
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 19
    TDP-Cong 7
    BJP 0
    OTH 0

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Gajwel election result: K Chandrashekhar Rao ‘KCR’ vs Vanteru Pratap Reddy, check winner of Telangana Assembly Election here

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 8:44 AM

Gajwel elections: K Chandrashekhar Rao ‘KCR’ vs Vanteru Pratap Reddy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, faces a tough challenge in his home constituency of Gajwel where he is squaring off against TDP-backed ‘Mahakutami’ or ‘Grand Alliance’ candidate Vantaru Pratap Reddy. While the arithmetic appears to be favouring Reddy following the alliance, the perception is said to be in KCR’s favour. In the last election, KCR had defeated Reddy by a margin of 19,000 votes. While KCR had polled 86,000 votes, Reddy bagged 67,000 votes.

The small town of Gajwel is located in Mewat district, about 75 kilometres from Telangana’s capital Hyderabad. However, the chief minister has not campaigned much here, a News 18 report says.

Gajwel election result: Winner of Gajwel constituency in 2013

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had defeated TDP’s Vanteru Pratap Reddy by 19,000 votes.

ADILABAD

1: ADILABAD

2: ASIFABAD

3: BELLAMPALLE

4: BOATH

5: CHENNUR

6: KHANAPUR

7: MANCHERIAL

8: MUDHOLE

9: NIRMAL

10: SIRPUR

HYDERABAD
1: AMBERPET

2: BAHADURPURA

3: CHANDRAYANGUTTA

4: CHARMINAR

5: GOSHAMAHAL

6: JUBILEE HILLS

7: KARWAN

8: KHAIRATABAD

9: MALAKPET

10: MUSHEERABAD

11: NAMPALLY

12: SANATHNAGAR

13: SECUNDERABAD

14: SECUNDERABAD CANTT.

15: YAKUTPURA

KARIMNAGAR
1: CHOPPADANDI

2: DHARMAPURI

3: HUSNABAD

4: HUZURABAD

5: JAGTIAL

6: KARIMNAGAR

7: KORATLA

8: MANAKONDUR

9: MANTHANI

10: PEDDAPALLE

11: RAMAGUNDAM

12: SIRCILLA

13: VEMULAWADA

KHAMMAM
1: ASWARAOPETA

2: BHADRACHALAM

3: KHAMMAM

4: KOTHAGUDEM

5: MADHIRA

6(a) : PALAIR

6(b): PALAIR : BYE ELECTION ON 16-05-2016
7: PINAPAKA

8: SATHUPALLE

9: WYRA

10: YELLANDU

MAHBUBNAGAR
1: ACHAMPET

2: ALAMPUR

3: DEVARKADRA

4: GADWAL

5: JADCHERLA

6: KALWAKURTHY

7: KODANGAL

8: KOLLAPUR

9: MAHBUBNAGAR

10: MAKTHAL

11: NAGARKURNOOL

12: NARAYANPET

13: SHADNAGAR

14: WANAPARTHY

MEDAK
1: ANDOLE

2: DUBBAK

3: GAJWEL

4: MEDAK

5(a) : NARAYANKHED

5(b): NARAYANKHED :BYE-ELECTION ON 13-02-2016
6: NARSAPUR

7: PATANCHERU

8: SANGAREDDY

9: SIDDIPET

10: ZAHIRABAD

NALGONDA
1: ALAIR

2: BHONGIR

3: DEVARAKONDA

4: HUZURNAGAR

5: KODAD

6: MIRYALAGUDA

7: MUNUGODE

8: NAGARJUNA SAGAR

9: NAKREKAL

10: NALGONDA

11: SURYAPET

12: THUNGATHURTHI

NIZAMABAD
1: ARMUR

2: BALKONDA

3: BANSWADA

4: BODHAN

5: JUKKAL

6: KAMAREDDY

7: NIZAMABAD (RURAL)

8: NIZAMABAD (URBAN)

9: YELLAREDDY

RANGAREDDY
1: CHEVELLA

2: IBRAHIMPATNAM

3: KUKATPALLE

4: LAL BAHADUR NAGAR

5: MAHESWARAM

6: MALKAJGIRI

7: MEDCHAL

8: PARGI

9: QUTHBULLAPUR

10: RAJENDRANAGAR

11: SERILINGAMPALLY

12: TANDUR

13: UPPAL

14: VICARABAD

WARANGAL
1: BHUPALPALLE

2: DORNAKAL

3: GHANPUR (STATION)

4: JANGOAN

5: MAHABUBABAD

6: MULUGU

7: NARSAMPET

8: PALAKURTHI

9: PARKAL

10: WARANGAL EAST

11: WARANGAL WEST

12: WARDHANNAPET

While KCR is undeniably the most popular politician in present-day Telangana, he is facing a potent challenge from the Mahakutami this time. His opponent, Pratap Reddy, had contested on a TDP ticket last time, the Congress had fielded Tumkunta Narsa Reddy who polled 34,000 votes. Together, the Congress and TDP candidates had polled 1,01,000 votes, a number way higher than the votes polled by KCR.

KCR supporters claim that a victory for him is a done deal and there’s no need for the chief minister to come here and campaign. However, the proposed Mallanna Sagara reservoir project near Gajwel has become a big issue in the constituency and affects nearly 10,000 voters. The villagers who are set to be displaced in case the project gets passed are reportedly angry with TRS and may vote against KCR.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Gajwel election result: K Chandrashekhar Rao ‘KCR’ vs Vanteru Pratap Reddy, check winner of Telangana Assembly Election here
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition