Former SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhari granted bail

November 09, 2021 11:12 PM

A case was registered against Chaudhari in 2015 for seizing the hotel property in a loan settlement case and allegedly selling it at a throwaway price through fraudulent means.

sbi ex chairmanChaudhari became a director on the board of the company which purchased the hotel, the police had said. (File)

Former State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhari, arrested for selling a hotel allegedly in a fraudulent way, was granted bail by a Jaisalmer court on Tuesday.

Chaudhari was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on November 1 after being arrested for selling the hotel.

Chaudhari was granted bail by Additional District and Sessions Judge Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit.

Chaudhari had been arrested on October 31 from his residence in Delhi in connection with a loan case of the hotel in Jaisalmer.

Chaudhari became a director on the board of the company which purchased the hotel, the police had said.

