Ex-President Kovind to head committee formed to work on 'One Nation, One Election'

The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Ex-President Kovind to head committee formed to work on 'One Nation, One Election'
The Centre has constituted a committee, to be headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’.

The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps, PTI reported.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government’s seriousness as a host of elections approach.

Assembly polls are due in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in April-May in 2024.

However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 10:16 IST

