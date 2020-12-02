Former High Court judge CS Karnan arrested by Chennai Police for offensive remarks

Former High Court judge CS Karnan (IE)

Former High Court judge CS Karnan has been arrested by Chennai Police for allegedly making offensive comments against women judges and wives of judges. Karnan had allegedly made defamatory and offensive comments against the wives of Supreme Court and High Court judges and posted the video on YouTube.

The arrest comes a day after the Madras High Court directed the DGP to personally appear before it on December 7 to apprise the court of the progress against Karnan. Earlier, the HC had asked the Commissioner to investigate the case against the former judge and directed the DGP to supervise the probe.

The directions came on a petition filed by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu against Karnan for passing rape threats against wives of judges, women lawyers and female court staff.