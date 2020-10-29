  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former Gujarat Chief Minster Keshubhai Patel passes away at 93

October 29, 2020 12:41 PM

Keshubhai Patel had led the first BJP government in Gujarat in 1995

keshubhai patel deadKeshubhai Patel has passed away.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai has passed away at the age of 93. He had led the first BJP government in Gujarat in 1995. Patel died at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he was taken on Thursday morning following health complications, The Indian Express reported.

