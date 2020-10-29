Former Gujarat Chief Minster Keshubhai Patel passes away at 93

Keshubhai Patel has passed away.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai has passed away at the age of 93. He had led the first BJP government in Gujarat in 1995. Patel died at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he was taken on Thursday morning following health complications, The Indian Express reported.

(to be updated)

