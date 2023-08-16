Five killed as speeding lorry crashes into auto-rickshaw in Telangana’s Warangal

Five people were killed and several others suffered injuries after the auto-rickshaw that they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding lorry coming from the opposition direction in Telangana’s Warangal district on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal of the district at around 7.30 am, police said, adding that three people died on the spot. Two persons, among the four who were injured in the accident, were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment, PTI reported.

Also Read: Video | Two dead, many feared trapped as fresh landslide washes away houses in Shimla

Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital. The deceased include honey sellers and the auto-rickshaw driver, a police official said.

They used to collect honey in the forest area and sold it in towns and the incident occurred when they were on their way to collect the substance, police said.

Also Read: Himachal rains: 7 swept away in Mandi flash floods, rescue ops underway

The lorry driver, who was allegedly drunk, was taken into custody, police said.

Further investigation was on.

(With inputs from PTI)