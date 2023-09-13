‘File FIR,’ says Ashneer Grover after Indore police registers non-cognisable report over cleanliness remarks

A non-cognisable offence information report (NCR) was registered on Monday against Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, following his remarks on Indore’s cleanliness survey, claiming that it has been “bought”. The business entrepreneur has refused to apologise over his remarks saying that “unnecessary politics” was being made out of his statements.

While speaking at an event in Indore, Grover can be heard saying in a video, which has now gone viral, “See, there is a concept – playing to the gallery, that is, wherever you go, praise it saying I have never seen such a nice city. Now the problem with me is that for three-four years I have heard that Indore is the cleanest city…you have bought the survey. It’s a simple thing.”

He added that he was not talking about the filth in Indore, but cleanliness should also include construction debris, saying that several construction works were going on in the city.

Notably, Indore city has remained on top in the Centre’s Swachh Sarvekshan for six consecutive years.

Following his remarks, Indore’s Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, “I have seen Grover’s video. His statement is an insult to the hard work of the city’s people and sanitation workers for cleanliness. We will take appropriate legal action against this insult and also serve him a notice for defamation.”

Based on a complaint received from Indore Municipal Corporation chief sanitary inspector Sanjay Ghavri, an NCR has been registered against him under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ghavri said that the Grover’s statement has hurt thousands of sanitation workers of the city who are engaged in the cleanliness work of the city.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that after an NCR is registered, if the complainant wishes, he can file a case in court at his personal level.

Following the NCR, Grover shared the controversial video on X, formerly Twitter, late on Monday night, and wrote, “Sorry to Indore. You’ve got great people and a city. But politicians everywhere have got no chill! Unnecessary politics being made out of a statement made in jest in a playful conversation on Bhopal vs Indore. Where the audience had fun – no offence was meant. None taken by anyone. No one getting offended now was even present in the room.”

Sorry. Not Sorry !



Sorry to Indore. You’ve got great people and city. But politicians everywhere have got no chill ! Unnecessary politics being made out of a statement made in jest in a playful conversation on Bhopal vs Indore. Where the audience had fun – no offence was meant.… pic.twitter.com/OGxZMu4yV1 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 11, 2023

He further said, “Not sorry to any politician. Ever. No one. Any party. FIR kar lo (register an FIR). Case kar lo (register a case). Koi farak nahi padta (it doesn’t make any difference) – I am not a pushover – won’t be bullied. Don’t make an issue where there is none. It might be an election year – but people are smart. Indori people – super smart. I’ll come to Indore when I wish, as many times I wish – and am confident of Indori mehmaan nawazi (good hospitality).”

The entrepreneur added, “And yes on Bhopal vs Indore – my favourite remains Bhopal. It would be dishonest of me to put Bhopal lower when I feel it’s not only MP’s, but India’s best city. Chill!”