Real estate tycoon and Confident Group owner CJ Roy died by suicide on Friday shooting himself while Income Tax raids were underway at his Bengaluru office. He was 57. Now a clip from a Malayalam podcast called ‘Editoreal’ where he spoke about how he has achieved everything in his life.

What was CJ Roy’s dialogue in the podcast?

In the podcast, Roy said, “Even if my captain says the plane is going to crash (referring to his personal aircraft) I wont cry, I will play Dappankuthu (traditional tamil dance). I will be very happy. Because, I have accomplished my bucket list and even I have accomplished everything in drum list.”

He further said, “I enjoy my life and life is a celebration, I sleep every day only after 12 am, because I want to finish one day and see the next and then go to sleep.”

What led to Roy’s death?

According to his brother, Roy had been under severe mental stress following the raids conducted earlier in the day on companies linked to him. The brother further alleged that pressure from Income Tax officials may have driven Roy to take the extreme step. Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, he demanded clarity and accountability from the authorities, questioning what circumstances led to Roy ending his life.

“I don’t know how the Income Tax team troubled him. They need to answer what happened that made him (Roy) take such a step. He was under pressure for the last three to four days. I was calming him down.”

Meanwhile, there are rumours that a 9-page death note that listed down reasons behind the death. However a senior SIT officer confirmed, “There are rumours about a nine-page death note and a 20-page diary. We will treat it as a death note only if it is found at the spot or if any electronic evidence is recovered during the investigation. If anyone makes unsubstantiated claims about claims about such documents, we will not consider them.”