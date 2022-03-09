Elections 2022 LIVE: D-Day for 5 states tomorrow, EC clarifies on Akhilesh Yadav’s EVM theft claim

The counting of votes for five elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will be held on Thursday thereby deciding the fate of the BJP which is currently ruling four states and the Congress in Punjab. Exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Aam Aadmi Party wresting power in Punjab and a neck-neck-neck battle between the saffron party and the Congress in Uttarakhand and Goa.
On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief accused the ruling BJP of trying to “steal” votes and claimed a truck carrying EVMs was “intercepted” in Varanasi, but the Election Commission clarified that the machines were for training officials on counting duty and were not used in elections. The BJP termed it an admission of defeat by Yadav with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya saying that the SP chief was blaming the Election Commission out of fear of losing the elections and should have rather waited for the counting day to blame the EVMs for his defeat.
Ahead of the counting of votes on Thursday, the Congress has deployed its senior leaders in 13 districts of Uttarakhand to coordinate with party candidates. The exit polls have predicted a close contest in the hill states while giving the BJP an edge over the Grand Old Party.
These Assembly polls are seen as a trend-setter for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will also be the first indicator of whether ‘Brand Modi’ continues to be the key to the BJP’s victory run in elections since 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, faces an existential crisis facing poll debacles one after another. If exit polls hold true on March 10, the Congress will be left with just two states in its kitty — Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.