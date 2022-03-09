Elections 2022 LIVE: D-Day for 5 states tomorrow, EC clarifies on Akhilesh Yadav’s EVM theft claim

Live

Elections 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes on Thursday will decide the fate of the BJP which is currently ruling four of the five poll-bound states.

The counting of votes for five elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will be held on Thursday thereby deciding the fate of the BJP which is currently ruling four states and the Congress in Punjab. Exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Aam Aadmi Party wresting power in Punjab and a neck-neck-neck battle between the saffron party and the Congress in Uttarakhand and Goa.

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief accused the ruling BJP of trying to “steal” votes and claimed a truck carrying EVMs was “intercepted” in Varanasi, but the Election Commission clarified that the machines were for training officials on counting duty and were not used in elections. The BJP termed it an admission of defeat by Yadav with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya saying that the SP chief was blaming the Election Commission out of fear of losing the elections and should have rather waited for the counting day to blame the EVMs for his defeat.

Live Updates

09:06 (IST) 9 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Elections: Congress deploys senior leaders in all 13 districts Ahead of the counting of votes on Thursday, the Congress has deployed its senior leaders in 13 districts of Uttarakhand to coordinate with party candidates. The exit polls have predicted a close contest in the hill states while giving the BJP an edge over the Grand Old Party. 08:51 (IST) 9 Mar 2022 Punjab Elections: Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal visit Amritsar’s Golden Temple https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1501396719636201473