Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala released from Tihar Jail on two weeks furlough

Ajay Chautala released from Tihar Jail on two weeks furlough

Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala was released from Tihar Jail in Delhi on two weeks furlough on Sunday, the day his son will take oath as the deputy CM of Haryana. Ajay was convicted in a corruption case and was lodged at the Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Ajay was granted two weeks furlough on Saturday, the day BJP staked claim to form the government in Haryana after JJP offered support to the saffron party, which fell short of a majority in the assembly elections. Dushyant, who met his father shortly before meeting his 10 MLA on Friday to take a decision on supporting the BJP, will take oath as the deputy CM of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday.

“Dushyant has established an organisation just 11 months ago. A son is known by his father’s name only. The efforts taken by the party workers have flourished today,” Ajay said immediately after he was released from the jail.

“Dushyant never takes any decision without seeking my advice and when he met me in the jail before joining the ranks (with the BJP), I gave my nod for the same,” he added.

Ajay Chautala was in jail along with his father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. In 2013, Ajay, his father and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were convicted for corruption in a teachers’ recruitment scam and other charges.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan here at 2.15 PM. While Khattar will take oath as the CM, Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy CM. On Saturday, Dushyant was present along with Khattar when he met Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake the claim for the government formation. Seven independent MLAs were also present there.

In the Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 seats and was six short of a majority in the 90-member House. The JJP won 10 seats and extended support to the BJP. The Congress won 31 seats. The BJP and JJP have also the support of seven independent MLAs.