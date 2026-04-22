As West Bengal heads to the polls, election affidavits are offering a revealing glimpse into the financial lives of candidates — not just what they own, but what they earn.

Data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) from election affidavits and Income Tax Returns (ITR) shows that several candidates in the fray are high earners, drawn from professions such as medicine, business, law, and public life.

A doctor at the top

Leading the list is Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) Sharadwat Mukherjee, who has declared an income of over Rs 4 crore for 2024–25. A practicing doctor, his earnings reflect years of professional work outside politics.

West Bengal Polls: Highest-Earning Candidates Declared incomes from election affidavits and ITRs (FY 2024–25) | Source: ADR Data: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) — Election Affidavits & Income Tax Returns, FY 2024–25 # Candidate Party Declared Income 1 BJP Rs 4+ crore Medical practice 2 TMC Rs 4+ crore Business interests 3 TMC Rs 3+ crore Salary + business + investments 4 CPI(M) Rs 2+ crore Legal practice 5 TMC Rs 1+ crore Salary + business + interest 6 TMC Rs 1+ crore Professional + public role 7 TMC Rs 1+ crore Rental + honorariums 8 BJP Rs 1+ crore Business profits + deposits 9 TMC Rs 1+ crore Not specified in source 10 TMC Rs 1+ crore Not specified in source Rs 4 Cr+ Highest Declared Income 7 of 10 Candidates from TMC Kolkata Belt Most Concentrated Region Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Business leaders close behind

Not far behind is All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Samir Chakraborty, whose income also crosses Rs 4 crore, driven largely by business interests.

Several well-known names feature among the top earners. Firhad Hakim has reported an income of over Rs 3 crore, drawn from a mix of salary, business, and investments. Bikashranjan Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has declared income exceeding Rs 2 crore, largely from his legal practice.

Different paths, similar numbers

What stands out is the variety of income sources. Pulak Roy earns from salary, business, and interest income, while Raj Chakraborty draws from his professional work and public role. Others, such as Somenath Shyam Ichini, rely on rental income and honorariums, and Dipankar Jana has reported earnings from business profits and deposits.

Kolkata belt dominates

Most of these high-income candidates are concentrated in and around Kolkata, with nearby districts such as North and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly also well represented. Ahmed Javed Khan and Sandipan Saha round out the list, each with incomes crossing Rs 1 crore.

Why this matters for voters

These figures reveal more than personal wealth — they point to the financial standing and professional backgrounds of those seeking public office. In an election landscape where campaigns demand both resources and reach, financial strength often plays a quiet but significant role.