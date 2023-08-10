Delhi woman slaps and attacks on-duty policeman, video goes viral – WATCH

A video from the national capital showing a woman slapping and threatening an on-duty police officer in the middle of a busy road has gone viral.

The video was first uploaded by a user on social media platform X and has garnered over 1 lakh views. The video showcases an enraged woman slapping the cop in broad daylight in a video that is claimed to be purportedly from the national capital.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and has left netizens divided on her behaviour.

Kalesh b/w A Woman and on-Duty Police officer on Roadpic.twitter.com/lMIaX3eSk6 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 8, 2023

The woman can be seen furious over an alleged traffic fine issued by the cop.

One user wrote while condemning the woman’s action, “She should be treated with equal rigour off cameras. Should be sent to jail with no bail for daring to hit a law enforcement officer. Attitude problems with most people nowadays.”

Another wrote, “all are blaming the woman – without knowing the full story .. it can also be the fault of the police also that the girl is so provoked.”