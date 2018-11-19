Delhi weather forecast today: Misty morning in national capital, air quality ‘very poor’

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent, with the weather office predicting the maximum temperature to hover around 27 degrees Celsius for the day.

The national capital on Monday witnessed a misty morning with the air quality remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for the third straight day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The sky will be generally cloudy with mist in the morning and haze thereafter,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality for Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category in many parts of the national capital.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 29 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average