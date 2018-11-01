Delhi Pollution: Air quality continue to deteriorate

Representative Image

It was a hazy morning in the national capital on Thursday with limited visibility due to pollution. The minimum temperatures was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, season’s average. Air pollution spiked overnight in the entire region to “very poor” category, with Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi being 392 at 9 a.m. If it crosses 400 it will become “severe”.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees, the Met said. “There will be mist in the morning, and later haze and smog will continue,” an official at India Meteorologcial Department (IMD) told IANS.

At 8.30 a.m., the high humidity of 94 per cent trapped the pollution in the air. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees and maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius, both the season’s average.