Delhi: Manoj Tiwari, Arvind Kejriwal and others named in Signature bridge violence FIR

By: | Published: November 11, 2018 12:26 PM

Delhi Police filed an FIR against CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday in connection with a ruckus at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge.

Manoj Tiwari and his supporters allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP party workers and Delhi police officials at the inauguration event. (IE)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Delhi Police of working at the behest of its political master and registering an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but not against Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari in connection with the scuffle at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge that connects Wazirabad to East Delhi.

On the other hand, the BJP maintained that the video evidence clearly indicated that the AAP MLA was indulged in the scuffle and this was not the first time that such hooliganism of party workers was on display. Party leader Manoj Tiwari called on the AAP party workers to lodge an FIR against their own MLA as they boast of “clean politics”.

According to news agency IANS, the Delhi Police had on Saturday filed an FIR against CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari in connection with a ruckus at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge.

Denying the allegations, the Delhi Police said that the FIRs were registered on Tuesday but the cases were transferred from the local police to the crime branch for further probe on Saturday.

Two cross-FIRs including one against Khan was registered on the complaint of a BJP worker from East Delhi B.N. Jha, while the other one against Kejriwal was registered on the complaint of Tiwari, a senior police officer told IANS. According to police, a third FIR was also registered against Tiwari on the complaint of an AAP worker Taukir. All the FIRs were registered under causing hurt, criminal intimidation, attempt to commit culpable homicide, wrongful restraint, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

At a press conference, AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha had on Saturday alleged that the police failed to register an FIR against Tiwari despite video evidence of him instigating people, assaulting on-duty police officials to sabotage a public event in a planned attack. They further said the police, instead, registered a case against Kejriwal by blindly pasting the sections mentioned by Tiwari in an email complaint sent to the department.

Tiwari and his supporters allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP party workers and Delhi police officials at the inauguration event, where they had gone to protest for apparently not being invited despite Tiwari being the Member of Parliament from the area.

