Delhi HC directs AAP leaders to take down tweets against Delhi L-G alleging corruption

The Delhi High Court today asked leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the capital to take down the alleged defamatory tweets against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging corruption during his stint as the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Corporation (KVIC).

Passing an ad interim injunction order in favour of the Delhi L-Governor against AAP and its leaders regarding their corruption allegations against him, the High Court also restrained MLAs from the ruling party from publishing comments against the L-G on the Khadi case till the time the lawsuit is being heard.

The court’s intervention came on a plea by the Delhi L-G seeking directions from the court restraining AAP leaders from levelling “false” allegations against him and his family. Notably, the Delhi L-G had sent a defamation notice to AAP leaders including Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jasmine Shah and Durgesh Pathak, among others over their tweets accusing him of a Rs 1400-crore ‘scam’ as KVIC chairman.

Terming the allegations as “false and derogatory”, the notice directed “all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements”.

AAP leaders, however, refused to pay any heed to the L-G’s warning and continued with their allegations against him. In dramatic scenes, AAP MP Sanjay Singh tore to pieces the defamation notice sent by the Delhi L-G at a packed press conference on September 7.

“A notice sent by a corrupt man cannot stop me. I will tear such notices 10 times. If you think you will indulge in corruption and loot and will hide your acts under the weight of legal notices, it will never be possible,” Singh said addressing the press conference.

On September 2, Singh had alleged that the Delhi L-G misused his position and awarded a contract for the interior design of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter as KVIC chairman and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “immediately” sack him.

“LG V K Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961,” Singh had then alleged.

The AAP also alleged that the Delhi L-G, during his tenure as KVIC Chairman from 2015 to 2022, was involved in several irregularities, including allegedly asking his staffers to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

“The L-G looted the money of 2,50,000 khaki workers. And he sends us a legal notice when we uncover the corruption,” Singh said, adding that a CBI-ED probe should be launched against him to find out “where the looted money” is kept.