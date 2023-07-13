Delhi floods live: Following rising levels of the Yamuna river amid heavy rainfall, several areas of the national capital have been inundated. Yamuna river swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres on Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people who are residing close to the river. Even, the Delhi Secretariat housing offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, were also flooded. CM Kejriwal also announced that schools in areas that are inundated with water will remain closed today.

As the situation gets alarming, Kejriwal has asked the Centre to intervene and Delhi police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of three or more persons, in the flood-prone areas.

13:02 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi floods live: Heavy Goods Vehicles banned. Delhi government bans entry of Heavy Good Vehicles from the Singhu Border, Badarpur Border, Loni Border and Chilla Border. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1679391147494637569 12:55 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi weather live: DDMA meeting underway. Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting is underway over the situation in Delhi due to rise in water level of river Yamuna at LG Secretariat. 12:54 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi rains live: Education departments orders to take adequate measures Directorate of Education, Govt of Delhi orders Heads of all the Government, Government Aided & Recognised Private Schools in East, North East, North, South East & Central districts to take adequate measures to ensure safety of students. All schools in low lying areas where there is an imminent danger of flooding must be closed with immediate effect without waiting for any further orders. 12:23 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi floods live: Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed “Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally,” tweets DMRC. 12:17 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi floods live: Heavy traffic congestion in several key points Heavy traffic congestion at Delhi's Vikas Marg. The waters from overflowing Yamuna have inundated several key routes in the national capital. Roads near Delhi's Kashmere Gate have also been inundated owing to the rising levels of Yamuna river. 12:16 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi floods live: Delhi minister Atishi speaks about condition of floods “Yamuna River is bound to overflow its banks when the water goes up to this level. The 'nalas' around Yamuna are also filled with water, because of which the areas around Yamuna, especially ISBT, Ring Road, and ITO are facing waterlogging,” says Atishi. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1679354977683406849 12:07 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi floods news: Delhi metro trains are crosssing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed Delhi Metro trains are crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure, says DMRC. “Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. 12:04 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi floods live: Yamuna over flowing at 208.53 metres Yamuna has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks. At 10 am on Thursday, the water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres. 11:55 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi floods live updates: Kejriwal says 3 water treatment plants to remain closed CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet said, due to the rising water level of River Yamuna, Water Treatment Plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being closed. “This would cause water problems in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the water level of the river decreases, we will try to restart these Plants again,” he said. 11:51 (IST) 13 Jul 2023 Delhi floods live: Welcome to live blog! Good morning readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog. Catch all live updates on the Delhi floods here.