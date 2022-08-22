Delhi excise policy row: KCR’s daughter K Kavitha, called a ‘middleman’, to sue BJP leaders for defamation

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) MLC and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao K Kavitha is set to file a defamation case against Delhi BJP leader Parvesh Varma and BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly dragging her family members and her in the ongoing Delhi excise policy case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the top accused in its FIR in the case.

On Sunday, BJP had claimed that KCR’s daughter had allegedly played the role of a “middleman” between the liquor lobby and the Delhi government at a plush hotel in the national capital.

Also Read: What is the Delhi liquor policy case and why is Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under CBI scanner?

“I want it to be known that the allegations against me are baseless. Neither me nor my family has got anything to do with the ongoing Delhi excise policy investigations. The allegations are made in order to damage the reputation of me and my family. We will not back down and will put up a brave front against all these lies,” said Kavitha.

Apart from a defamation suit, the TRS leader said that she will also move the court to pass an injunction order against those making these claims. On Sunday, the two BJP leaders addressed a press conference where they alleged that Kavitha had acted as a vital link between the liquor lobby and the Arvind Kejriwal government.

On Friday, the CBI raided 31 locations across seven states, including the residence and office of Sisodia, in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

Amid the ongoing claims and counter-claims made by both BJP and AAP, Varma and Sirsa had alleged that the excise policy in question was brainstormed in the Oberoi Hotel in the presence of KCR’s family members.

Also Read: All you need to know about CBI raids against Manish Sisodia



“Kavitha had brought several associates from the liquor mafia industry to make them meet Sisodia. They had come to Delhi on a private jet. In the meeting, the then Delhi Excise Commissioner, the Delhi Excise officer, some political persons and Sisodia were present along with some political persons,” claimed Varma.

Varma further claimed that the ‘liquor mafia meetings’ were also held at the Hyatt Hotel in Chandigarh, wherein the “same liquor policy” was implemented in Delhi and Punjab, “which is already being followed in Telangana and West Bengal.