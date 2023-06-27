The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is conducting a “special audit” into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official Civil Lines residence, news agency ANI reported citing L-G House officials.

The development comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs urged the CAG to conduct a special audit into alleged irregularities and violations in the reconstruction of CM Kejriwal’s official bungalow. A recommendation to this effect was sent to the MHA from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s office.

“The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is conducting a ‘special audit’ into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the renovation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road Civil Lines. The move follows a request by the Centre to the CAG in this regard,” ANI reported, citing L-G House officials.

The move comes following controversy over an expenditure of Rs 44.78 crore incurred in the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence. The L-G’s office had directed the Chief Secretary to secure and examine all records within 15 days.

It is reported that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, acting on the report, sent a recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which accepted it and urged the CAG to conduct an audit.

AAP cries foul

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has termed the MHA’s move “a brazen misuse of central agencies by the BJP” and claimed the saffron party “was disappointed at the emerging prospect of losing next year’s Lok Sabha elections”.

“The decision to initiate the same CAG investigation once again is a clear reflection of the BJP’s frustration, paranoia, and authoritarian tendencies. Conducting a CAG inquiry is a prerogative of an elected government, and by interfering in the affairs of the Delhi government, the central government is violating constitutional principles,” the AAP alleged.

“It is evident that the BJP, troubled by its consecutive electoral defeats in Delhi, is not only tarnishing the reputation of the honest government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal but also engaging in clandestine efforts to undermine the established power structure. The concocted allegations, ranging from the so-called liquor scandal to alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the CM’s residence, are part of a carefully orchestrated drama designed to divert public attention from the massive scams involving Adani, which continue unabated under the protective umbrella of Prime Minister Modi,” it added.

The renovation of the bungalow had sparked a massive controversy with the BJP accusing the AAP convener of leading a lavish life while positioning himself as an ordinary citizen.

The AAP, on the other hand, justified the renovation by citing the age and structural deficiencies in the structure. The PWD had recommended the reconstruction of the building following multiple incidents of a roof collapse at the building, the AAP said. The party added that the CM’s official residence was constructed in 1942 and desperately needed reconstruction.