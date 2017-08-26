Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict fallout: Delhi calm a day after violence

People stand near a vandalized train coach in Anand Vihar Sation in New Delhi on Friday, following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction on Friday. (PTI)

The national capital was calm but prohibitory orders continued on Saturday, a day after arson incidents at many place in Delhi following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Singh of rape in neighbouring Haryana. “The situation in Delhi is under control”, Delhi Police tweeted, adding there was no gathering of Dera supporters anywhere in the city and no incident of violence reported since Friday. Adequate force has been deployed in and around the city.

Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said that any “decision to review prohibitory orders under Section 144 shall be taken later as the situation unfolds and based on intelligence inputs”. Section 144 — that bans gathering of more than four people at any one place — was imposed in Delhi, except in north and central police districts.

On Friday, within hours after a CBI court on Friday afternoon held Ram Rahim — a self-proclaimed godman — guilty of rape, around 12 buses and two coaches of a train were set ablaze in the Delhi by miscreants.