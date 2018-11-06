Delhi: BJP President Manoj Tiwari files complaint against CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLA

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 11:34 PM

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari has lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan over the attack on him during the inauguration of Signature Bridge on Sunday.

In his complaint, he said: "Amanatullah Khan, under the instructions of Arvind Kejriwal, manhandled and physically assaulted me in presence of my supporters…"

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari has lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan over the attack on him during the inauguration of Signature Bridge on Sunday.

Tiwari made a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast Delhi, on Monday against the two and some unknown others.

He has accused Khan of pushing and manhandling him during the inauguration by Kejriwal in the Wazirabad area on Sunday and described the episode as “unfortunate” as he was an invitee of the Delhi government.

In his complaint, he said: “Amanatullah Khan, under the instructions of Arvind Kejriwal, manhandled and physically assaulted me in presence of my supporters…”

“…with the intention of killing me and/or causing grievous injury, he came towards me and pushed me suddenly and forcefully from a certain height… If someone falls from such a place, then he will suffer grievous injury or die.”

Some media reports had said that Tiwari had manhandled a policeman, which he denied.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh wrote to Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik saying: “There is a video and pictorial evidence of Tiwari having held DCP Northeast by his collar in full public view…

“Why is Delhi Police silent even after 48 hours of this serious crime having been committed against its own official?” he questioned.

He also asked whether any action had been taken against Tiwari so far.

Singh said he will raise this issue in Parliament during the forthcoming Winter Session.

