Delhi: 2 bikers killed after ramming into a divider on newly opened Signature Bridge

Two men on a motorcycle were killed on Friday at the new Signature Bridge here after ramming into a divider and falling into the river, police said.
The incident occurred at 8.40 a.m. on the bridge’s left turn loop.
“The two men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were later declared dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Thakur said.
“Being a left turn, the possibility of the victims performing stunts has been ruled out,” he added.
The bridge was opened to public on November 4.
