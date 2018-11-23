Delhi: 2 bikers killed after ramming into a divider on newly opened Signature Bridge

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 11:47 AM

Two men on a motorcycle were killed on Friday at the new Signature Bridge here after ramming into a divider and falling into the river, police said.

Delhi: 2 bikers killed after ramming into a divider on newly opened Signature Bridge (Representational image)

The incident occurred at 8.40 a.m. on the bridge’s left turn loop.

READ ALSO | Will bring privilege notice in Lok Sabha against Amanatullah Khan, says Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

“The two men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were later declared dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Thakur said.

“Being a left turn, the possibility of the victims performing stunts has been ruled out,” he added.

The bridge was opened to public on November 4.

