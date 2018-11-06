Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to celebrate Diwali with troops in Arunachal Pradesh

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 10:19 AM

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive here on Tuesday to celebrate Diwali with troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Dibang Valley district, a defence official said here.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

During her visit, Sitharaman, accompanied by Eastern Army Commander and other senior officials, will be briefed about the defence preparedness and infrastructure improvements by the Army in the region, the official said on Tuesday morning.

During her visit, Sitharaman, accompanied by Eastern Army Commander and other senior officials, will be briefed about the defence preparedness and infrastructure improvements by the Army in the region, the official said on Tuesday morning.

“She is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the region and will meet troops in Andra La-Omkar and Anini on Wednesday,” he said.

Sitharaman is also slated to meet families of fallen soldiers.

 

