DCW chief Swati Maliwal injured after being dragged by car outside AIIMS, driver arrested

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal sustained injuries after she was dragged by a for 10-15 metres outside Gate number 2 of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi in the wee hours on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, Maliwal was dragged by the car after her hand got stuck in the car’s window while she was reprimanding the driver who asked her to “sit in her car”.

“Swati Maliwal (was) dragged by a car for 10-15 metres at around 3.11 am opp AIIMS gate 2, after her hand got stuck in the car’s window as driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car,” news agency quoted a Delhi Police official as saying.

As per the police, the driver, identified as 47-year-old Harish Chandra, was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. He has been arrested and an FIR registered.

“Medical examination of accused and victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at the same location,” the Delhi Police officer quoted by ANI said.

