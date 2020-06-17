‘Stop threatening doctors and health workers’: Supreme Court raps Delhi government over harassment of doctors amid COVID crisis

Supreme Court said that said doctors and nurses are corona warriors and needed to be protected.

Coronavirus Delhi Update: The Supreme Court today pulled up the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi over suspension of healthcare workers for exposing the poor state hospitals in the national capital. A three judges bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah said doctors and nurses were corona warriors and needed to be protected.

“Stop harassing doctors and registering FIRs. You can’t suppress the truth. Why did you suspend a doctor who made a video of the pathetic conditions of one of your hospitals?” the court said.

The top court asked the city government to file an affidavit in the case. The court will take up the matter for further hearing on Friday.

“Don’t shoot the messenger, don’t threaten doctors and health workers, support them,” the apex court said.

The Supreme Court made its observations while hearing a suo motu matter related to patients’ treatment and dignified handling of bodies in government hospitals.

The Delhi government submitted to the court that it is committed to patient care, managing bodies and increasing COVID testing. Delhi government’s counsel informed that things are improving after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to LNJP hospital.

Earlier on June 12, the court had taken note of the reports of horrific scenes at LNJP hospital where bodies are being stacked next to coronavirus patients. The top court had described the situation as deplorable and pathetic.

Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the LNJP and held a high-level meeting with officials to review the functioning of the hospital. The LNJP is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in the national capital.