Congress should lead the grand alliance against BJP, says H D Kumaraswamy

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 5:36 PM

Bolstered by the bypoll success of the JD-S-Congress coalition in the bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that Congress should lead the proposed grand alliance against the BJP in the 2019 elections as it will be the leading party of the opposition and will win the largest number of seats.

H D Kumaraswamy, congress, BJP, karantaka voters, Mamta Banerjee, rahul gandhi, Mayawati, Narendra ModiKumarawamy said that the next general election “will be a successful result” for the opposition including the Congress and the regional parties.

Bolstered by the bypoll success of the JD-S-Congress coalition in the bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that Congress should lead the proposed grand alliance against the BJP in the 2019 elections as it will be the leading party of the opposition and will win the largest number of seats. He also said that all regional parties must come together to support the Congress in the next general election.

“Naturally, for the future election, Congress is the national party. They are going to get individually more number of seats. Because of that reason, they have to lead. Congress has to take the lead. For Congress, all regional parties must come together and support,” Kumaraswamy told NDTV. He said victory of the JD-S-Congress coalition on Tuesday in four of the five parliamentary and assembly seats, for which elections were held last week, was a message to the people of the state.

“Definitely, it (by-elections) is going to give a message to the Karnataka voters. This result is going to influence 2019 elections too,” he said. Kumarawamy said that the next general election “will be a successful result” for the opposition including the Congress and the regional parties. “Yeah they are going to get it (the majority). People are going to bless Mahaganthbandhan. People are fed up with the present system of the country, they want an alternate,” Kumarawamy said.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Asked about possible reservations of BSP leader Mayawati and Trinamool Congress chief Mamta Banerjee to the Congress leading the alliance, he said, “if there is no combination also (ahead of the polls) then everyone will come together after the polls.” Asked if Rahul Gandhi should lead the alliance, Kumaraswamy said his remarks should not be judged from the fact that the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular were running a coalition government in the state and the Congress chief had supported him.

“If you ask me my individual opinion, Rahulji is actually very innocent and very friendly. Once he is committed, he is committed to get the work (done) according to my experience.” Asked about the perception that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have an advantage if Gandhi is projected as the opposition face, Kumaraswamy said: “Rahul is innocent in politics according to my experience. He is very sincere and very honest.” He said taking on Modi or not was a different issue “but ultimately the decision has to be taken by the citizens. They (people) have to take proper decisions.”

The ruling alliance in Karnataka trounced the BJP 4-1 in the bye-elections in Karnataka winning two Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies, while conceding the Shimoga parliamentary seat to the saffron party.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress should lead the grand alliance against BJP, says H D Kumaraswamy
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition