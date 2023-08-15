Congress chief skips Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort, designated chair remains vacant

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was absent from the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation.

A striking image of a red chair, marked for Kharge, which remained vacant while the prime minister was speaking is now making rounds on social media.

According to the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge did not attend the function due to security reasons. “If he had attended the Red Fort function, he would have missed the flag-hoisting ceremonies at his house and party headquarters. He couldn’t attend the function at Red Fort due to security reasons. It takes two hours to reach the venue and he couldn’t leave earlier,” the party officials said.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Mallikarjun Kharge’s absence from the Independence Day function at Red Fort, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said the Congress chief was busy with other programmes.

The Congress chief later attended the flag-hoisting ceremonies at his house and party headquarters.

During the ceremony, Kharge said, “When I stand up to speak in Parliament, my mic is shut off. On one hand, they claim to abide by democratic values, on the other hand, our voices are being muzzled.”

VIDEO | "When I stand up to speak in Parliament, my mic is shut off. On one hand, they claim to abide by democratic values, on the other hand our voices are being muzzled," says Congress president @kharge during Independence Day celebrations at AICC headquarters in Delhi.… pic.twitter.com/7qNNrkS6K6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2023

Senior party leader Pawan Khera said the BJP was “apparently upset” that Mallikarjun Kharge was not able to attend PM Modi’s Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

“Apparently the BJP is upset that Khare ji was not present at the PM’s Red Fort speech. Does the PM realise that his route arrangements would have made it impossible for Kharge sahib to reach the party HQ for the flag hoisting function on time? Do we not have the independence of hoisting the Flag at our headquarters on Independence Day?” Khera wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed from the ramparts of the Red Fort and touched upon various topics, including the rise of the middle class, women-centric development, corruption and dynastic politics. His speech lasted for 90 minutes or an hour and a half.