Congress announces protest against inflation on August 5, to ‘gherao’ PM Modi’s house and march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Congress on Saturday announced to launch nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment on August 5. As a part of the protests, the party plans to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence in Delhi, and also march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the Parliament. The call for the countrywide protests come amid house proceedings being disrupted on multiple occasions during the ongoing Monsoon session due to several issues like GST rate hike, price rise, unemployment and the misuse of central agencies by the Government.

The Lok Sabha is likely to take up the issue on inflation on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha will hold a debate on the same issue on Tuesday.

As many as 27 parliamentarians from Opposition parties have been suspended from both the houses in the last week alone. The Monsoon session, which is slated to get over on August 13, has witnessed a washout on numerous occasions due to the vehement Opposition protests on the floor. In the national capital, Congress MPs from both houses will organise ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ march from the Parliament. On the same day, Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, including senior leaders, will partake in ‘PM House gherao.’

In several state capitals, the party units, comprising MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and top state leaders will organise the ‘Raj Bhavan gherao,’ according to a party statement. The party statement further pointed out that protests will be held at district levels in the party block offices and district headquarters. All elected representatives from the party will participate in the protests, the statement further read.

During Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s deposition before the Enforcement Directorate, Rahul Gandhi, after getting arrested at Vijay Chowk, said that he was held for protesting against inflation and unemployment. The party had changed its strategy during the third day of Gandhi’s ED questioning, when it stormed the streets across the country, not only protesting against Gandhi’s ED deposition but also over price rise and unemployment.