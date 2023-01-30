CM Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal pay last respects to slain minister Naba Das

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and state Governor Ganeshi Lal, along with many dignitaries paid their tributes to deceased minister Naba Kishore Das, who was shot dead allegedly by a policeman in Jharsuguda district.

Das, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town on Sunday afternoon around 1 PM allegedly by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from mental health issues. A team of doctors at Apollo Hospital operated on him after he was airlifted from Jharsugada to Bhubaneshwar, but he eventually succumbed to injuries.

The CM and Lal met his family members and offered their condolences.

The chief minister, who had on Sunday visited the hospital twice during hospitalization and after Das’s death, on Monday morning again visited the minister’s official residence where his mortal remains were kept. Many ministers, MPs, MLAs, former lawmakers, BJP state president Samir Mohanty and Congress leaders also visited Das’s official residence. The state government also accorded Guard of Honour to the departed minister.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence.



The minister succumbed to bullet injuries at a private hospital yesterday after being shot by a policeman in Jharsuguda district.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said that his final rites will be conducted at his native place with full state honour.

The state government announced three-day mourning across the state as a mark of respect to the departed minister. There will be no official entertainment for three days from January 29-31 in the state. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the funeral day.