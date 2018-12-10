Chhattisgarh election result: Will Jogi-Mayawati alliance tilt equations? Key constituencies that could make the difference

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 3:04 PM

Chhattisgarh election result: From Congress point of view, results of constituencies like Patan, Ambikapur, Durg rural and Shakti will be crucial.

Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh election result: The counting of votes in tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh will be held on Tuesday and results of 90 assembly seats will be declared tomorrow. While Congress is eyeing a comeback to power after a 15-year hiatus, BJP exuded confidence of winning 65 plus seats out of the 90 Assembly constituencies. The key gamechanger here could be the pre-poll alliance between Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former state Chief Minister Ajit Jogi’s newly-floated Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC). Polling was held in two phases on November 12 and November 20.

All eyes will be on Rajnandgaon constituency where Chief Minister Raman Singh has contested. Results in constituencies like Raipur City South, Raipur City West, Bilaspur, Baikunthpur, Pratappur, Mungeli, Bhilai Nagar, Nawagarh, Kurud and Bilha will be crucial as nine incumbent ministers and BJP state chief Dharamlal Kaushik have contested. Jogi contested from the Marwahi constituency.

From Congress point of view, results of constituencies like Patan, Ambikapur, Durg rural and Shakti will be crucial. It will be interesting to see the outcome of the Naxal-hit constituencies like Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Konta, Khairgarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakoot.

