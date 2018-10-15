Chhattisgarh Congress shares India’s map without Kashmir, BJP files complaint

The Congress party landed itself in a controversy when its Chhattisgarh unit tweeted a picture of India’s map with a part of Kashmir missing from it. The tweet was shared from the official handle of Chhattisgarh Congress Pradesh Committee on Sunday to train guns on incumbent BJP Chief Minister Raman Singh over deteriorating law and order situation and women safety in the state.

The tweet, now removed, reads: “In Raman Singh’s government, 27,000 women have gone missing in the last 15 years. They are asking for the fourth term, why?”

The BJP without missing any opportunity fired a salvo at the Congress, calling it ‘Pakistan Congress Committee’. The party also filed a police complaint against the Chhattisgarh Congress for posting the distorted map of India.

एक बार नहीं, बार-बार कांग्रेस कश्मीर को दिखाती है पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा। #PakistanCongressCommittee pic.twitter.com/zFe7zU6kBc

— BJP Chhattisgarh (@BJP4CGState) October 14, 2018



SHO Yadumani Sidar, Civil Line police station, confirmed that the BJP leaders have filed a complaint against the Congress for sharing a controversial picture.

“A case has been registered under certain sections of cybercrime. An investigation has been initiated in the matter,” Sidar said.

When the Congress party was asked about the controversial map, it clarified that it was a printing mistake.

“The picture was a printing mistake that happened while it was being compressed. The Congress stands for the integrity of the nation it had immediately removed the picture and tendered an apology,” party leader Jayavardhan Birsa said.

The incident has come as an incentive for the BJP in the election-bound state. Elections in the state will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20. The results will be declared on December 11.