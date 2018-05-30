Chengannur by-election result 2018 LIVE: Counting for Kerala bypoll on Thursday

Chengannur by-election result 2018 LIVE: The elections were held in the constituency on May 28.

Chengannur by-election result 2018 LIVE: The result of Chengannur constituency located in Alappuzha district of Kerala will be announced tomorrow i.e. May 31. The elections were held in the constituency on May 28. A total of around 73 per cent people voted in the bypolls. Chengannur went to polls due to the death of CPM legislator KK Ramachandra Nair in January. The Candidates fighting in the bypolls include CPM’s Saji Cheriyan, D Vijaykumar from Congress and PS Sreedharan Pillai from BJP. The candidates from Rashtriya Lok Dal, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Aam Aadmi Party, Ambedkarite Party of India and 10 independent candidates.