The CBI has conducted searches at six sites in Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR region and Panchkula in connection with its probe into an alleged Rs 661 crore fraud involving government funds held in IDFC First Bank and AU Finance Bank.

According to the PTI report of the CBI statement, the searches were carried out on Friday at the places associated with the top public officers of Haryana cadre and Noida-based Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd and its director. The agency is examining alleged embezzlement of funds of several government ministries in Chandigarh and Haryana.

CBI raids premises related to officials and consultancy business

The search operations were conducted at the premises of top public servants and places linked with Vipam Consultancy Pvt Limited in connection with alleged irregularities and receipt of proceeds of crime, ANI said.

The CBI said eight departments of Haryana government and two entities in Union Territory of Chandigarh, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) were affected in an alleged misappropriation of Rs 661 crore.

During the searches, investigators seized documents, property records, digital devices and other things that were deemed essential to the case, the agency said.

Bank staff, officials under scrutiny

The agency has accused that public servants and bank personnel were involved in helping divert federal monies.

Investigators are also looking into the participation of private entities in the suspected transactions.

“During investigation evidences have come to light indicating that public servants had colluded with bank officials and have assisted in opening of accounts, transfer of funds and subsequent diversion thereof,” CBI said in a statement as reported by PTI.

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The agency also said that some public officers had been unduly benefited for enabling the deals and for not acting against the violations.

Investigators also probed the role of Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd in the suspected money trail, ANI reported. “The proceeds of crime were deposited in the account of M/s. Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. Noida and further transferred into the personal account of the Director,” the agency stated in its statement.

First chargesheet filed, agency tracing money trail

The probe relates to one case transferred from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and two cases originally recorded by the Economic Offences Wing police station in Chandigarh, PTI reported.

The cases are in respect of alleged criminal conspiracy, misuse of government money and similar offences allegedly conducted in connivance with bank executives and public officers, the agency said.

The CBI has filed its first chargesheet in a special court in Panchkula. The chargesheet names public personnel linked with Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, PTI reported. It also describes the alleged modus operandi utilized to siphon off government cash parked with IDFC First Bank and AU Finance Bank.