Case filed against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his remark on UP, Bihar migrants

Newly elected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has invited trouble for himself and the party with his remarks on migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar influx depriving the state’s youth of jobs. According to news agency ANI, a case has been filed against Nath in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The case was filed by local resident Tamanna Hashmi.

Hashmi said that Nath’s remark was an insult to people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He said that Nath be summoned by the court and he should tender an unconditional apology.

After taking over as the 18th Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Nath said that youth from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were taking away jobs in the state.

“The incentives that we give, can be availed by the industries only when the 70 per cent of the employment is local, from Madhya Pradesh. There are many industries where people from others states are employed, from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh… I am not criticising them but our youth from Madhya Pradesh are denied jobs. So industries which employ 70 per cent local youth will only be able to avail the incentives,” he said.

Nath came under attack by several political parties, including its allies, who demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi clarify the issue.

The BJP accused Rahul and Nath of indulging in divisive politics.

Firebrand BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh demanded apology from Nath and Rahul. He said that Nath was speaking the language of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, adding that people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh contributed their mite to wherever they went and wanted to know whether India was a union of states or not.

“I want to ask the Congress whether they believe in federalism or not, Both Kamal Nath and Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation particularly to the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for this,” he said.

BJP national general gecretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Kamal Nath was born in Uttar Pradesh and it doesn’t suit him to speak against people of the state where he was born. It is unfortunate that the Congress is indulging in divisive politics seeking to pit one region against the other.”

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said such remarks used to emanate from Maharashtra about workers and businessmen from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and now it had come from Madhya Pradesh.

“What Kamal Nath has said is very wrong. First people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were targeted in Maharashtra and now same is happening in Madhya Pradesh, this is unfortunate,” he said.

The RJD of Lalu Prasad Yadav to reacted. Party spokesperson Manoj Jha said, “If what Kamal Nath said is true then the remarks are very unfortunate. Such things destroy the very idea of India and reflect a narrow political mindset. I would urge the Congress leaders to refrain from saying such things.”