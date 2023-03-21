Budget Session impasse: No breakthrough at all-party meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

There appears to be no end in sight to the continuing logjam in Parliament with no signs of a breakthrough at an all-party meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. According to PTI, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition parties failed to arrive at a consensus to allow the functioning of Parliament which has been stalled for seven straight days now.

According to sources cited by PTI, Opposition members remained adamant on their stand to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The Centre, however, is opposed to the Opposition’s demand.

Opposition members, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demanded that party MP Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. The BJP leaders have cornered Rahul over his remarks on democracy in the UK and demanded that he issue an unconditional apology on the floor of the House.

Both Houses of Parliament have failed to transact any significant business since the second leg of the Budget Session began on March 13. With no signs of the parties agreeing to arrive at a middle ground, the remaining part of the Budget Session may also be heading for a washout.

The second leg of the Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on April 6